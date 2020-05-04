AN UPCYCLING business in Chepstow has discovered the good and the bad of humanity during lockdown - after falling victim to thieves and then receiving a visit from a pair of good Samaritans.

The UpCycle bike repair project run by Monmouthshire Upcycle in Station Road is the only part of the business still in operation. But, when staff turned up this morning, they discovered their bike rack had been stolen.

However, help was soon at hand and a replacement found.

"Within an hour of the post Lou and Vince from The Filling Station cafe in Tintern had turned up with a replacement for us," said Nadine Jones, from the UpCycle project.

Monmouthshire Upcycle, on Station Road, has had to close its furniture warehouse as a result of the lockdown.

"Considering the tough time they would have had with the road closure, terrible weather and now coronavirus, this is an incredibly kind gesture.

"We cant really believe it.

Despite not being able to open in the conventional sense, Monmouthshire Upcycle have been able to accept donations once a week.

"We are being offered a lot of items as donations, as people are having household clear outs," said Ms Jones.

"It would be a real shame for good usable goods to end up in landfill as an additional impact of Corona virus."

She also revealed that, after initial concern for their survival as a business, Monmouthshire Upcycle have now been offered help from Monmouthshire Council.

"Hopefully it will see us through until we can open again," she said.