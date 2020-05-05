THIS Newport family have been hard at work making scrub bags for those on the frontline and have created a sewing group to get others involved.
Lisa and Lewis Hodge, with help from their son Morgan, 7, and daughter Annalise, 5, have now made more than 250 lots of hats, headbands, scrubs, bags, and ear savers for the key workers.
“It’s something they have shown a little interest in before but now I’m sewing every day they love getting involved, even if it’s measuring and cutting ribbon or sewing the bags up,” said Mrs Hodge, who is currently also working full-time for the Ministry of Defence at home.
She dips into sewing on the evenings and weekends while also managing the Newport and Caerleon Aneurin Bevan scrubbers’ group on Facebook.
Mr and Mrs Hodge with Annalise and Morgan
MORE NEWS:
- Care for non-coronavirus patients in Wales is worsening, warn doctors
- Here's how to find out the number of Covid-19 deaths there have been in your area
- Torfaen council leader elected chairman of city deal cabinet
“We have had lots of support from the community with donated items all making this possible,” she added.
“I started this because my brother is a doctor in intensive care in Leicester. I made him a few bags to keep him safe and then thought about how I could help the frontline workers in Newport.
“Not everyone has someone who can make things for them and so I just wanted to help”.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment