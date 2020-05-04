THE case of a man accused of two counts of benefit fraud was heard before a judge.
Adrian Preston, 53, of Caerleon Road, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, is charged with offences relation to Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and housing benefit.
The complainants are the Department for Work and Pensions and Torfaen council.
Preston was represented by Carl Harrison and the prosecution by Laurence Jones.
The defendant did not have to attend the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court because of coronavirus restrictions.
He was granted bail and his case was adjourned by Judge David Wynn Morgan until May 18.
