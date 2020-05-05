FOR young people across Gwent, the coronavirus lockdown meant not being able to see their beloved grandparents.

So, on our Facebook page, we asked you to send in messages and pictures from young people to their grandparents saying how much they are missing them during the lockdown - and the response we received was incredible.

Here are just a few of the pictures and messages we received. If you sent a message in and it isn't included don't be disappointed - we received so many we can't feature them all at once, but we will feature every message and picture we received in the coming weeks and days.

Hello nanny and grandad Hooper I know I haven’t seen you in such a long time, I’m getting really big now & I miss you very much. I hope you are feeling better now you’re home from hospital grandad, cannot wait to see you so we can sing songs and play in the garden! Love you millions Maeleigh Moo xxxxxx

To grandma and grandad we miss you very much. We can’t wait to see you soon. Lots of love Lucie, Darcie and Millie.

Molly, eight, and Aiden, six, from Newport. Missing their Grumpy and Nana so badly!!! Nanna has been poorly recently and has been missing their healing hugs to feel better xx

Nan and Granch we miss you lots and lots. We can’t wait to give you the biggest cwtches. Lots of hugs and kisses from Tom, Molly, Jack, Ryan & Emilia xxxxx

To nanna Sylv and Granch John. We miss you more than you'll ever know! Cannot wait till we can all be together again. Love you millions, Your William's tribe xxxxx

MORE NEWS:

Nannie and Bampy we miss you lots and lots. We can’t wait to give you the biggest cwtches. Lots of hugs and kisses from Leah-Marie, Jamie, Jack and Ryan xxxx

Daisy Hodges, aged three, said: “Nanny V and Nanna I miss you both so much. I can’t wait for the ‘shops to be open’ so I can give you the biggest cuddle and kiss! Missing you lots, your little flower Daisy xxx”

To nanny and grancha, we miss you very much and can’t wait for a cuppa and a cwtch soon. Lots of love Em and Ellie.

Charlotte Anne’s family said: Nanny and grandad were missing you lots can't wait for cuddles soon lots of love from your little buddies xx

My nana is a key worker and I am really proud of her. I miss you so much nana and I can’t wait to see you. Love you so much love Laila.

Ellie May would like to tell her grandparents Dennis and Hazel May of Pontymoile, Pontypool she misses them more than anything as she has gone from seeing them every day to not seeing them for six weeks, “grandad and nan soon I will be able to come down I hope and we can get back to going down the caravan, love you xxxx”

More of the messages we've already published: