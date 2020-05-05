A GANGSTER who was jailed for being part of an organised crime syndicate made close to £800,000 from flooding the streets of Newport with cocaine.

Drug dealer Ryan McNamee was ordered to hand back the money he had left over after a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

He was brought to justice last year as a result of Gwent Police’s painstaking Operation Divide which used covert surveillance to topple him and fellow criminals.

McNamee, 25, of Dunstable Road, Newport, was jailed for seven years and four months in June 2019.

Seven other gang members also received lengthy prison sentences which saw the men receive a combined total of more than 60 years.

During his POCA hearing, it emerged McNamee benefitted by £784,141.48 dealing drugs on the streets of his home city.

He has just £8,941.48 left over in recoverable assets which Judge Daniel Williams ordered to repay by July 31 or face another six months in prison in default.

During his sentencing hearing last summer, Prosecutor Janet McDonald told Newport Crown Court: “The group operated on a hierarchical basis to supply directly to end users through a series of drug lines and through street dealers.

“The group took precautions and frequently changed phones, minimised the written word and used others to store incriminating phones, drugs and money.”

Vast sums of money generated by the criminal enterprise were laundered through a used car company based in Cwmbran called Torfaen Car Sales.

Judge Williams told them: “The fact is each of you went into the conspiracy with your eyes open, knowing you were playing for high stakes and knowing if you lost, it would not be just you who lost , but those who cared and love you.”

McNamee pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.