WITH Wales past the peak of the coronavirus and almost six weeks into lockdown, it is clear that testing will play a crucial role in any exit from current restrictions.

So here are some of the key questions regarding testing in Wales answered.

Who is being tested?

People admitted to hospital with certain symptoms – evidence of pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome or flu-like illness and one of the following symptoms: a persistent cough hoarseness, nasal discharge or congestion, shortness of breath, sore throat, wheezing, sneezing – should be tested.

NHS staff with symptoms should also be tested, to enable them to return to work if they test negative.

An updated policy, which extends testing to all critical workers was published on 18 April. Critical workers fall into the following categories:

• health and social care workers

• public safety (emergency workers) and national security workers

• local and national government workers

• education and childcare workers

• food and other necessary goods

• transport

• utilities, communication and financial services workers

• key public service workers

For the wider categories of critical workers, beyond frontline NHS and care staff, testing is being made available if the public and critical services we all rely come under pressure from high levels of staff sickness or absence.

Critical workers will be offered a test if they, or a member of their immediate family, have symptoms of coronavirus – a high temperature (38C or above), a persistent cough or shortness of breath.

From 22 April, the Welsh Government say they have been testing everyone in care homes with symptoms of coronavirus.

A new testing and discharge pathway has been developed for people leaving hospital to go into a care home during the coronavirus pandemic – all those with a positive coronavirus test result or those who have symptoms will be discharged to appropriate step-down care.

They will have a further test before they are discharged from step-down care to confirm they do not have coronavirus before returning to their care homes.

How do critical workers access tests?

Critical workers with symptoms should be referred for testing by their employer (using local referral arrangements) for an appointment to be tested. The test will be carried out at one of regional drive-through centres or at a community testing unit.

Online booking is available for employers of critical workers in South East Wales to book a test at the Cardiff and Newport drive-through centres.

If you are a critical worker and believe you may have covid-19, you should check with your company’s health department – if they are enrolled on the online booking portal, you will be able to book a test.

More information is available at Coronavirus Covid-19 testing process.

How many tests can Wales do a day?

The current daily capacity (as of April 30) is 2,100.

What more is being done to increase testing capacity?

Five drive-through centres are available in Wales – in Newport, Cardiff, Neath Port Talbot, Carmarthen and Llandudno – community testing centres are available throughout Wales and a home testing kit is being developed for those who cannot easily access drive-through centres.

From next week, eight mobile swab units will be in place across Wales to support local arrangements and to make immediate testing available in areas where it is most needed.

What does the test look like?

A dry swab test is used in Wales, instead of the wet nasal and throat swab test used in England.

These tests use a single swab which the person performs themselves inside their car – if they are using a drive-through centre. This means a healthcare worker is not exposed to a potentially symptomatic person when the test is being carried out.

Antigen (swab) testing involves taking a swab of the throat. It looks for the presence of the genetic signature of the virus. The test is performed in a laboratory.

Another type of test is possible – this is the antibody test. This tests a drop of the blood to see whether someone has been exposed to coronavirus infection and has developed antibodies – has some immunity to the virus.

This test is also performed in the laboratory but it can be adapted into a testing format for community use.

At the moment, the antibody test is not available for widespread use in the UK – work is ongoing to verify the reliability and effectiveness of the test. It is hoped an effective form of the antibody test will be confirmed, which can be used in the community to track the progression of coronavirus.

Once the antibody test has been validated, it will be available for use in Wales.

What’s the approach for testing people in care homes in Wales?

The Welsh Government has moved to a position where they have been testing all care home staff and residents when they show symptoms of coronavirus.

On May 1, a new three-stage testing and rapid response package was introduced to help protect care home residents and staff. This included:

Making it easier to get a test done – The eight new mobile testing units, which will be available from May 3, and home testing kits, when they become available, will be focused towards care homes to ensure testing is easily available.

Targeted testing on outbreak hot spots – Target testing and deploying the mobile units to test all residents in care homes, in cases where an outbreak occurs (and potentially in neighbouring care homes) and repeat testing the following week.

Testing will also be available in the largest care homes (those with more than 50 beds) which are at greater risk of experiencing an outbreak because of their size.

Environmental and hygiene support – combine testing people with environmental support when hotspots are identified.

Increased cleaning, providing hand sanitiser and increased infection control measures will accompany the testing regime.

How many tests do we need every day when we start to lift restrictions?

Increased testing capacity will be needed as the county moves to the “recovery phase” and lift restrictions.

Public Health Wales has drafted a public health response plan, which is currently being shared with local authorities for comment and consultation, this includes ideas for testing and contact tracing.

I think I’ve got coronavirus – should I have a test?

The symptoms of coronavirus are a high temperature and a new, persistent cough. If you think you might have coronavirus, do not call 111 or go to a hospital or your local GP surgery because you could infect other people.

You should stay at home for 7 days if you have symptoms (if you live with someone who has symptoms but you are well, you should self-isolate for 14 days).

If you feel you cannot cope with your symptoms at home or if your condition gets worse, or your symptoms do not get better after seven days, use the 111 online coronavirus service. If you do not have internet access, call 111.

In a medical emergency dial 999.

Testing will only be carried out on people who are admitted to hospital with symptoms, or critical workers with symptoms.