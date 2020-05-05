A MAN is to stand trial after denied cocaine trafficking and possessing criminal property charges.

Bradley Wilson, 26, of Church Street, Tredegar, appeared via prison video link at Cardiff Crown Court.

He pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and two counts of possessing criminal property in the form of cash and luxury goods.

The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place on March 19.

Wilson was represented by Gavin Rofer and the prosecution by Tony Trigg.

The defendant was remanded in custody by Judge Richard Williams and his trial was listed to start at Newport Crown Court on September 2.