A NEWPORT fundraiser has been nominated for an award at the National Diversity Awards.

Ayesha Khan, 24, has been fundraising for various charities including Whizz Kidz and the Sparkle Appeal from a young age, despite suffering from spina bifida and hydrocephalus - leaving her wheelchair-bound.

She has now been nominated for the Positive Role Model (Disability) award at the UK-wide ceremony.

READ MORE:

"I couldn't believe it," she said.

"I found out after someone messaged me on Twitter to say they had nominated me.

"I posted the link, and couldn't believe the support I got.

"I can't believe some of the messages I have got since I posted the link.

"It makes me proud to know there are people out there who appreciate the work I have done

"I've been nominated for a few awards before, but they have all been here where I live. This is across the whole UK. It's unreal."

Over her years of fundraising, Miss Khan has completed the Cardiff Half Marathon and the Newport 10K, raising thousands of pounds for charity.

She was also featured as part of the first 'Women of Newport' exhibition by photographer Kamila Jarczak in 2019, which showcased inspirational women from the city.

The National Diversity Awards celebrate the achievements of people in often marginalised communities - including people with disabilities, the LGBTQ community, and people of all races, religions and faiths.

Votes close for nominations on Monday, May 18, and Miss Khan will find out if she has been shortlisted for the award by June 22.

The awards night is currently scheduled for September 25, at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral.

To vote for Miss Khan, visit nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/nominate/29429