BURGER King will reopen its outlet in Newport Retail Park from tomorrow.

The fast-food chain has announced it will reopen four restaurants in Wales from May 6.

And among those is the Newport Retail Park outlet.

It will be open for delivery-only services from 11-10pm daily.

Customers will be able to place their orders via Deliveroo or JustEat, the firm said.

Burger King said the Newport outlet will then be available for Drive thru from May 11.

However, you won't be able to access the full menu.

But Burger King promised favourites such as the Chicken Royale, Bacon Double Cheeseburger and Whopper will all be available.

READ MORE:

The other four Welsh outlets reopening are: Swansea Union Street, Cardiff Newport Road and Parc Trostre RP for Drive Thru services.

The fast-food chain added that PPE - such as masks and gloves - will be provided to staff, alongside stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options via delivery partners.

And all Burger King staff will be trained on the government’s social distancing measures – including how to run kitchens hygienically, whilst abiding by them.

Chris Baker, Director of Unionburger Ltd comments “We are so pleased to announce the phased re-opening of some of our restaurants, and are working hard to re-open as many as we can over the coming weeks.”