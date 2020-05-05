LATEST figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that 350 people have died with the coronavirus in Gwent – 108 more than has previously been reported.

According to the ONS, 1,376 deaths occurred in Wales up to April 24 - but registered by May 2 - which included Covid-19 on the death certificate.

Last week, the ONS recorded 1,106 people had died after contracting the disease up to April 17 – registered by April 24 - which means the latest death toll has jumped by 270.

On May 2, PHW reported 1,023 deaths, 353 less than the ONS figures for the same date.

This discrepancy is due to the fact PHW only reports deaths with “laboratory confirmed Covid-19”

They add: “The majority of deaths reported occurred in hospital settings, however a proportion occurred in care home settings.

"The ONS reports on both suspected and confirmed deaths in England and Wales using data available on completion of the death registration process.”

There will also be an inconsistency with the number of deaths reported by the ONS and the current situation, as the data shows deaths that occurred up to April 24 - but registered by May 2.

However, they provide the most accurate insight yet into the number of deaths outside of a hospital setting.

The latest ONS data shows that the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board reported 350 people had died with Covid-19.

Of that grim death toll, 274 died within a hospital setting, 61 in a care home, 13 while at home and two in another “communal establishment”.

Caerphilly has the fourth highest death toll in Wales, with 105 deaths: 88 died in a hospital setting, 13 in a care home and four at home.

Newport has the fifth highest death toll in Wales, with 98 deaths: 79 died in a hospital setting, 15 in a care home and two at home.

In Torfaen, 48 people have died with the disease: 43 in a hospital setting, four in a care home and one while at home.

In Blaenau Gwent, 52 people have died with the disease: 30 in a hospital setting, 21 in a care home and one whole at home.

In Monmouthshire, 47 people have died with the disease: 34 in a hospital setting, eight in a care home and five while at home.

The ONS figures are based on the place of occurrence