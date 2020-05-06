A SINGER from Pontypool who made his name appearing on The X Factor has been using music to bring people together during the lockdown period.

Russell Jones, 28, appeared on the talent show in 2017, reaching the six-chair challenge round.

During the coronavirus lockdown, he is now live streaming performances from his home in a bid to raise people's spirits.

"As I'm not able to do any live shows at the moment, I have a little cabin out in the garden," he said. "I just want to lift people's spirits.

"I've always done Youtube videos, but have never done these streams.

"It's really different to performing live. It's just you singing at a screen, but then you also get people commenting as you are performing.

"It's hopefully helping people in this tough time.

Russell Jones on The X Factor

"I've had messages from people with anxiety and depression who said I am helping them through this terrible time.

"The shows have been really positive. People have been getting in touch and asking me to dedicate songs to NHS workers and staff at hospitals."

Mr Jones, who previous performed as part of Only Boys Aloud, said the music has helped him with his own lockdown.

"I've been finding it alright," he said. "The music has been helping me, and I'm also doing things that I quite enjoy.

"I've been doing some gardening and cooking, which I enjoy, I've been learning new music, and I've been out walking my dogs.

"But the music has been such a great help. I think it makes a great escape."

Mr Jones, who's mum works for the NHS, said he hoped to be able to organise a show for the NHS after the pandemic had passed.

Russell Jones with his mum, who works for the NHS and has inspired him to dedicate songs to NHS staff. Picture: Russell Jones

"It's such a crazy time and they are doing such an amazing job," he said.

"I would love to get a live show off the ground to raise money for them after this is over, with local bands performing."

You can follow his live performances on Facebook by searching 'Russell Jones Jr.'