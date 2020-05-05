THE ANEURIN Bevan University Health Board has revealed how the donations that have poured in from the public during the coronavirus pandemic have been spent.

“We are completely overwhelmed and extremely grateful to our communities and partner organisations for the wonderful, wide ranging donations we have received so far throughout this pandemic,” a spokeswoman for the health board said.

“Whether these be monetary contributions to our Just Giving page or donations of items, every single contribution will, and already has, made such a difference to our staff and patients.

“We can’t thank you all enough for your unwavering support and generosity- the community spirit in Gwent has been second to none! We are all in this together.”

The health board’s Just Giving page has raised more than £77,000 to date, with around 1,700 individual donations, including the £10,000 Wales and Juventus star Aaron Ramsey donated.

Where the money donated has been spent so far

- Walkie talkies for parents and children

- 55 patient devices (iPads, iPhones) so patients keep in touch with loved ones

- Well-being supplies for those with mental health issues

- Ward-based activities: CD players, radios, adult colouring books

- Children’s wards: toys and activities

- Intercom for baby unit to reduce footfall and infection risk

- Essential supplies for nurses supporting Covid-19 patients

- Hand cream for staff

- 33 x ‘Tree of Hope’ for personal messages – staff, patients and public can hang notes of hope on a tree in a ward.

The money has also been spent generally on “staff wellbeing, essential patient supplies and a bereavement initiative relating to Covid-19”.

And the health board has also listed some of the items that companies and individuals have donated.

Patient devices

- Intellectual Property Office has donated 18 iPads and iPhones

- Six iPads on loan from Digital Communities Wales

- Tesco Ebbw Vale donated six iPads

- Refurbished iPads donated to Royal Gwent

- Kindles

Donations of essential supplies

- 500 donations from individual people

- More than 1,000 items donated through Amazon Wish List

- Tesco has donated more than a hundred pyjamas, underwear and socks

- Church of Latter-day Saints donated 1,500 toiletry packs

- Boots supplied toiletries through the ‘fare-share’ scheme

- Donations of PPE from a host of companies, including Coleg Gwent and Tata Steel

- More than 25,000 disposable car seat covers, which “prevent cross-infection for all community teams” were donated within 48 hours by 35 different companies.

Sewing and Knitting

- Over 400 linen bags for patient possessions

- 100 staff scrub bags

‘Thank You donations’

- 700 Easter Eggs from Wilko

- 167 thank you gifts from Boots in Cwmbran

