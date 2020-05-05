A POPULAR Newport pub has been put up for sale after being closed for several weeks prior to lockdown.
The Ruperra Arms, located in the heart of Bassaleg, has been put on the market for £575,000.
The pub’s owner Ben Hourahine is looking to sell the “award-winning” pub due to other “commitments in another part of the country,” according to an online listing.
Mr Hourahine bought the Ruperra Arms in April 2018 and has “created a profitable and successful business with excellent levels of trade”.
(The restaurant are is full of "charming" furniture. Picture: BusinessesForSale.)
(The restaurant/bar area sits up to 60 people. Picture: BusinessesForSale.)
According to the online listing, the pub has seen net sales of between £500,000 and £600,000 in the last six years.
The building has recently undergone “refurbishment of the whole property, including a new commercial kitchen”.
An L-shaped lounge bar and restaurant area – serving 60 – greets you as you walk in the entrance, with exposed beams, stonework and an open fire creating a “charming” environment.
The asking price includes furniture and fittings estimated at £80,000.
