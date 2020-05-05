MONMOUTHSHIRE has reported the third highest increase in new coronavirus cases across Wales, with 16.
The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which covers Gwent, reported 34 new cases - up on yesterday's total of 31.
And two more people from the area have died as Wales' death toll rose by 26 to 1,023.
Nationally, there are 145 new cases, a drop on yesterday's figure of 195 - there have now been 10,669 cumulative cases of the disease in Wales.
Only Flintshire (22) and Rhondda Cynon Taf (18) reported more new cases than Monmouthshire throughout the country.
Newport reported ten new cases of the disease, while there are four new cases in Blaenau Gwent, three in Caerphilly and one in Torfaen.
Public Health Wales also revealed that 892 tests were carried out yesterday.