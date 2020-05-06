WHILE the lockdown continues across the UK - streaming giants Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Netflix have added a number of new movies which were originally due to premiere in cinemas.

We've compiled a list of new and upcoming online film releases to keep your lockdown binge-watching fresh.

Here's what to watch, when it will be released, and how to see it.

Misbehaviour

Starring Keira Knightley and Jessie Buckley, this comical drama follows a group of feminist protesters who create a plan to disrupt the 1970 Miss World competition.

MORE NEWS:

A mere four days after the film was released in theatres across the UK, cinemas were forced to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was released on demand, three months prior to its DVD release date, to compensate.

UK cinema release date: March 13, 2020

Available on demand from: April 15, 2020

Available to watch on: YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play

DVD release date: July 2020

Emma

This adaptation of Jane Austen's 1815 novel of the same name, is set in Georgian and Regency-era England and follows a young woman, Emma Woodhouse, as she plays the role of matchmaker for her friends and family.

The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy (Peaky Blinders, Split) as Emma, Bill Nighy (Love Actually, Pirates of the Carribean) as Mr Woodhouse, and comedian Miranda Hart as Miss Bates.

UK cinema release date: February 14, 2020

Available on demand from: March 20, 2020

Available to watch on: YouTube, Amazon Prime, Google Play

DVD release date: May 19, 2020

Bloodshot

Bloodshot only saw a single week in theatres before lockdown measures forced cinemas to close. Four days later it was released online, for on-demand home entertainment.

Vin Diesel, stars as Ray Garrison, a US marine who is resurrected by a team of scientists and transformed into the superhero Bloodshot, after he and his wife are murdered.

The film is based on the bestselling comic book of the same name.

UK cinema release date: March 13, 2020

Available on demand from: March 24, 2020

Available to watch on: Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play, Amazon Prime

DVD release: May 5

Blu-ray and Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray release: June 8, 2020

Onward

This computer-animated fantasy-adventure film produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios, is sure to be a hit with kids and adults alike.

Featuring the voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, it follows the adventures of two elven brothers who begin a magical quest to spend one more day with their late father.

This film only had two weeks of theatrical release before cinemas closed, which pales in comparison to the usual six weeks that most largely anticipated films have.

UK cinema release date: March 6, 2020

Available on demand from: May 4, 2020

Available to watch on: Sky Store, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, iTunes

DVD, 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray release: May 19, 2020

Vivarium

This horror film may strike a chord with many of us stuck at home during lockdown.

Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots star as a couple who get trapped for several years inside an eerie house in an empty, labyrinthine-like suburban neighbourhood.

The film details their descent into despair, as they continually but unsuccessfully try to escape this surreal reality.

Cinema release date: March 27, 2020

Available on demand from: March 27, 2020

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play

DVD release date: May 25, 2020

Artemis Fowl

This fantastical film follows the epic journey of Artemis Fowl, a 12-year-old boy genius and criminal mastermind, as he takes on an ancient, underground civilisation, while attempting to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared.

Starring Judy Dench (Victoria and Abdul, Cats) Colin Farrel (In Bruges, The Gentlemen) and Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones) and directed by Kenneth Branagh, this film is based on Eoin Colfer’s popular fantasy novels of the same name.

UK cinema release date: May 29, 2020

Available on demand from: June 12, 2020

Available to watch on: Disney+

The Hunt

The original cinema release of this controversial satirical film, which heavily features firearms, already had to be postponed after a string of mass shootings in the US last autumn. And in 2020, UK cinemas closed just over a week after its theatrical release date, dramatically cutting down its time in the limelight.

However all is not lost, for you can now watch as twelve strangers avoid being hunted for sport, from the safety and comfort of your home, on Amazon Prime.

Starring Hilary Swank and Emma Roberts.

UK cinema release date: March 11, 2020

Now available on demand on: Amazon Prime

DVD release: June 9, 2020

Scoob!

Warner Brothers has followed in the footsteps of Universal Pictures and the Walt Disney Company by opting for a video on-demand release of its new animated film Scoob, while cinemas remain closed across the world.

Scoob! is an animated adaptation of the much loved cartoon Scooby Doo.

It is the first film based on the popular kids show, since the live action version, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, hit cinemas in 2004.

It will be released on demand the same day as its now cancelled theatrical release.

The film features the voices of Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and Mark Wahlberg.

UK cinema release date: May 15, 2020

Available on demand from: May 15, 2020

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime

The Way Back

Ben Affleck stars as Jack Cunningham, a high school basketball superstar who gave up the sport for unknown reasons.

The film follows him years later, as he finds redemption by leaving a meaningless job and battling an alcohol addiction, to become a basketball coach for his old university.

UK Cinema release date: April 24

Now available on demand on: Amazon Prime

DVD release date: May 19

The King of Staten Island

The King of Staten Island is a comedy-drama based on the life of American comedian, Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), who grew up in Staten Island.

The film is a coming-of-age story which follows him as he enters the world of stand-up comedy.

Universal Pictures has decided to premiere The King of Staten Island through home entertainment services on 12 June, a full week prior to its original theatrical release date.

However it is not yet known what services it will be streamed on, so keep your eyes peeled.

Cinema release date: June 19, 2020

Available to watch on: June 12, 2020

The Lovebirds

This romantic comedy stars Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani as a couple who are on the verge of breaking up, when they become unintentionally involved in a murder mystery.

The film follows them as they try to save themselves and their relationship, while trying to clear their names.

Cinema release date: April 3

Available on demand from: May 22

Available to watch on: Netflix

The Invisible Man

Elizabeth Moss (Handmaid’s Tale) stars in this science fiction horror which sees her fight against her scientist ex boyfriend, who becomes invisible in order to stalk and terrorise her.

While this film had three full weeks in UK theatres before lockdown began, it has been released early on streaming services, way ahead of its DVD release date.

Cinema release date: February 28

Available on demand from: March 20, 2020

Available to watch on: Amazon Prime, Google Play, YouTube

DVD release date: June 29, 2020

Inheritance

This thriller sees Lily Collins star as the daughter of a wealthy and powerful man who upon suddenly passing away, leaves her with a disturbing secret inheritance that threatens to destroy her family’s lives.

The film also stars Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz).

It has not yet been announced which streaming platforms it will be released on, so be sure to watch this space.

Cinema release date: May 22, 2020

Available on demand from: May 22, 2020

MORE NEWS:

Trolls World Tour

In a response to the pandemic, Sky has recently announced a partnership with NBCUniversal which will make movie releases available to rent on the Sky Store on the exact same day as their scheduled cinema premieres.

The computer-animated Trolls World Tour was the first film to become available under this new partnership. It is also now available on several other on demand services.

The film is a jukebox musical and a sequel to the extremely popular 2016 film Trolls.

It sees Princess Poppy and Branch on another adventure, this time aiming to unify the musical world of Trolls and defeat Queen Barb from destroying different genres of music.