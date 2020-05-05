HUNDREDS of residents across Gwent sang for Wales for the second time since the start of the pandemic in an attempt to lift spirits across the region.

On Monday, May 4, many residents shared their videos on social media singing the national anthem for the second time, after the idea was thought up by Caerphilly resident Sarah Evans.

Sarah Evans

Adele Mahoney, from Ebbw Vale

Mrs Evans, who came up with the idea with her husband Scott after hearing 'Clap for Carers' for the first time at the end of March, says she is "astonished" by how much attention the idea has received. The Facebook group 'Sing for Wales' now has over 123,000 followers.

"I can't believe how it has taken off," Mrs Evans said. "It's lovely - people come out with their Welsh buntings and their Wales tops and sing their hearts out.

READ MORE:

Penpergwm House Residential Care Home, Abergavenny

Kim Powell, Tredegar

Chelsie Robinson, Duffryn

"Helping to keep people as happy as possible during this time is something I'm really passionate about. This is about us, not just the NHS or key workers or politicians. It's about trying to keep everyone going through this time."

Due to her six-year-old son Harrison, who has Williams syndrome, being particularly vulnerable, the family have had to self-isolate for months. She said after sharing videos of Harrison singing on the page, she feels they have managed to raise much-needed awareness around Williams syndrome too.

"I'm glad we've raised awareness surrounding the condition, and I hope we've also managed to bring some joy to people at this time," she added.