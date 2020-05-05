A PAEDOPHILE was snared by a child protection group who duped him into believing he was grooming a 12-year-old girl during an online sting operation.

Innocent Voices revealed how Daniel Halford wrote to a fake profile in an “extremely dark and vile sexual manner” and sent explicit photographs of himself.

The paedophile hunters also praised Gwent Police and the Crown Prosecution Service for how they dealt with the case.

Halford, 37, of Darent Walk, Bettws, Newport, has been remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced next month.

He admitted two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child and one of attempting to cause/incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

After his guilty pleas were entered, Innocent Voices wrote on Facebook: “We stung him on February 29 and he was arrested and remanded.

“He had arranged to meet a 12-year-old. He talked to her continually about sex in an extremely dark vile manner and sent her sexually explicit photos of himself.

“Wish all our cases could be dealt with so quickly. Gwent Police are a shining example of how to deal with sexual predators.

“So a big thank you to them and the CPS. We will update you as soon as we find out his sentence.

“Fingers crossed it's good news again.”

Halford had been due to be sentenced this week but the case has been adjourned so that a psychologist’s report can be prepared.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that the defendant has no previous convictions.

Halford, who appeared via video link from Parc Prison, was remanded in custody by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke who set a sentence date of June 16.

The defendant was represented by Ben Waters and the prosecution by Rachel Knight.