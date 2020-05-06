FROM today, the National Assembly for Wales is known as the Welsh Parliament, or Senedd Cymru.

The name change is to reflect the Senedd’s “constitutional status” as a national parliament, equipped with “full law-making powers”.

Why now?

The decision to change the name was passed in the Senedd and Elections (Wales) Act, becoming law in January 2020.

The date of May 6, 2020 is written into the Act and was chosen to mark one year before the 2021 Senedd Elections.

MORE NEWS:

The new logo of the Welsh Parliament

What else does the Act introduce?

As well as introducing the new name, the Senedd and Elections (Wales) Act lowers the voting age to 16 and gives votes to eligible foreign nationals.

It also changes the law regarding who can become a member of the Welsh Parliament, allowing more people to stand for election.

And it also makes the Electoral Commission funded by, and accountable to, the Assembly for Welsh elections.

How does this affect AMs?

AMs are now known as Members of the Senedd, or MSs.

What does Senedd mean?

Senedd is the Welsh word for parliament.

What is the Welsh Parliament?

Its mission statement says: “The Welsh Parliament is the democratically elected body that represents the interests of Wales and its people.

“Commonly known as the Senedd, it makes laws for Wales, agrees Welsh taxes and holds the Welsh Government to account.”

What is the difference between the Welsh Government and the Welsh Parliament?

The Welsh Parliament is the democratically elected body that represents the interests of Wales and its people, makes laws for Wales, agrees Welsh taxes and holds the Welsh Government to account.

The Welsh Government is the devolved government for Wales. It is formed after an election and is made up from a single or a coalition of the political parties represented in the Assembly. It delivers policies and proposes laws on devolved subjects such as health, education, public services and the environment.

Newport East's John Griffiths is one of only a handful of MSs elected when the Welsh Assembly was founded in 1999 to still be serving today, and reflected on the changes he had seen over the past 21 years.

“The change from Assembly to Parliament is a reflection on the change in status of the Senedd," he said. "It is a very different institution to the one I was elected to in 1999 with us now having full law-making powers and the ability to vary taxes in Wales.

“I am also very pleased at next year’s elections across Wales, we will be lowering the voting age to 16. This is something I have consistently supported and as chairman of the Equality, Local Government and Communities Committee in the Senedd I have pushed for.

“The 16 and 17-year olds I have met in schools and colleges across Newport have always been engaged and interested in the political process. Young people are the future and that’s why it’s so important we give them a democratic voice in shaping it. From speaking up about climate change to the future of our National Health Service, these are just some of the issues are young people care passionately about.”

On the changes, presiding officer Elin Jones said: “Responding to the coronavirus crisis remains the priority of the Senedd and its members.

"Now, more than ever, our citizens expect a strong national parliament working for Wales: Members asking questions of the government, scrutinising emergency powers and laws, and representing their communities to the best of their ability in the Senedd.

“The role of our parliament is of far more significance than its name. But it is right that the name reflects the range of powers and responsibilities this parliament holds on behalf of the people of Wales. The Senedd today is a very different institution to the one established as the Assembly in 1999. Now with full law-making powers and the ability to vary taxes, the new name reflects the Senedd's constitutional status as a national parliament.”

Timeline: The Welsh Parliament