DOMESTIC abuse incidents reported by men to Gwent Police have increased by 141 per cent since 2016, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request shows.

Survivor of domestic abuse, Ian McNicholl, says the figure sends a “clear message” that the crime affects both men and women.

Overall incidents have also risen sharply, with a 100 per cent increase in the total reported by women since 2016.

Mr McNicholl submitted FOI requests to 43 police forces, which show 175,944 (one in four) men across Britain reported they had been victims of abuse in 2019.

This represents a 67 per cent increase since 2014 when 105,830 men reported incidents to the police.

Mr McNicholl, who said not coming forward to the police nearly cost him his life, welcomed the increase in numbers but said authorities must fund local services to support male victims to the same extent as they do for women.

Figures show that in Gwent, 842 men reported domestic abuse in 2016, while 2,925 women reported incidents.

And last year, 2,032 men reported domestic abuse to Gwent Police, an increase of 141 per cent.

A further 5,877 women also reported domestic abuse last year.

Mr McNicholl said he fears the impact of coronavirus will see many men remaining in their homes with their abuser, raising concern there are not enough safe spaces for them to stay.

“The number of men coming forward to the police sends a clear message that domestic abuse is a crime that affects both men and women,” he said. “It is vital that councils, the Police and Crime Commissioner and partners in health and housing fund local services to support them as they rightly do female victims.

“It is also important that there are more awareness campaigns to encourage men to come forward and also to change society’s view that men cannot be victims of domestic abuse.”

He is urging those suffering abuse to call the police or to speak with family and friends to get help.

“I can assure you that the action you take today will be life changing, if could even be lifesaving,” he added.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said the force urges anyone who is struggling with domestic abuse to reach out.

“Domestic abuse does not discriminate – anyone can be a victim regardless of age, gender, sexuality or social background,” the spokesman said.

“Crime is not always visible, it can be hidden, so we need to really look out for, and help those who are struggling.”