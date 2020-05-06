TRIBUTES have been paid to a Newport man who helped many young boxers enter and progress in the sport following his death.

Robert Taylor, known as Tinker, suffered a heart attack after finishing his day’s work on Saturday.

His son Darryl administered CPR, but Mr Taylor died. He was 55 years old.

Mr Taylor had been a boxing coach for many years at St Joseph’s gym in Pill, Newport.

Sport in general was a passion of his. He coached Darryl’s football team, Eveswell, in his younger years and was a regular at his local gym.

Mr Taylor had only recently become a grandfather. His eldest daughter Kylie gave birth to baby, Harley, 15 weeks ago.

“Due to the coronavirus he saw very little of him but he was over the moon to have a grandchild,” said Ms Taylor.

“He wanted him to be a Liverpool supported like himself. He loved Liverpool football club.

“It’s gonna be a different life without you.

“Harley will be told all about you, I just wish he could have spent more time with you.”

Mr Taylor was the youngest of four children and was preparing to celebrate his 56th birthday later this month.

Ms Taylor described her father as ‘a punk and an opinionated man’.

“He said things how they were,” she said. “If only you knew how missed you’re going to be.”

Mr Taylor had, until recently, worked for South Wales Sports Grounds.

However, he recently left his position there and was due to start working with his son Darryl as a gardener.

But he died two days before he started his new job.

Ms Taylor described how her father and brother were like best friends and regularly attended Liverpool matches together.

Darryl Taylor said: "My life will never be the same. I'm just glad I was there with him until the end."

Mr Taylor’s youngest daughter, Chloe, also paid tribute to her father.

She said: “Dad, I always knew you were only a phone call away. Nothing was ever too much. I hope we make you proud.”