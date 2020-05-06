AN ARTIST has paid tribute to Colonel Tom Moore after his appeal tops more than £32 million.
Patrick Killian, who grew up in Cwmcarn, is known for his paintings of boxing legends from Frank Bruno and Mike Tyson to Muhammad Ali and has even exhibited his paintings in Las Vegas.
While in quarantine, he has created a piece showing Colonel Tom Moore, has also been made an honorary colonel, during his days in the army at the beginning of World War Two and an image of him now - the war veteran who walked 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS.
“During this lockdown I’ve not been particularly inspired to paint,” he said.
(The painting took a couple of days to complete)
“The fact that he’s turning 100 and wanted to do this, I thought that was great. It got me at the easel, and I felt inspired to do something. Everyone’s been inspired from him”.
“Everyone was capturing him with his walker, I saw a young picture of him in the army and thought it would be nice to capture him as a young man and now."