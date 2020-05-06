A MAN branded a “danger to women” was jailed after he spat in the face and hair of his girlfriend’s daughter who went to her aid.

Lee Jones, 28, of Hill Street, Blaenavon, who has a history of violence, was locked up after he flew into a drunken rage.

David Pugh, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant had smashed the screen of his partner’s mobile phone after he had been drinking.

His girlfriend had been trying to call her daughter following a row at Jones’ flat in March.

The daughter knew her mother was in trouble and she and two female friends drove to the defendant’s home to help her.

Mr Pugh said: “He was shouting and spitting repeatedly. He spat twice in his partner’s daughter’s hair and face.”

The mayhem continued in the street outside Jones’ flat when he was armed with a weapon.

The prosecutor said: “He had a door handle in his hand from his flat and he was trying to strike the daughter with it in the back seat.

“All the women were shouting. They drove away and called 999 when they were a safe distance away.”

Jones pleaded guilty to assault by beating, criminal damage and a public order offence.

Mr Pugh told the court how the defendant had 13 previous convictions for 25 offences, including battery, burglary and offensive weapons charges.

Jones was jailed for four months in 2016 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm after he kicked a policewoman trying to arrest him.

Owen Williams, mitigating, said his client had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, anxiety and depression.

He added that the defendant had already spent the last seven weeks in custody since his arrest on March 16.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told Jones: “You have a mental health issue which concerns me. You are a danger to women.”

The defendant was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.