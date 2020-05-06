RESIDENTS in Gwent who had been planning street parties to mark VE Day on Friday are having to make do with celebrating in their own homes due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Friday, May 8, marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Although plans were afoot for some big celebrations in Gwent and across the UK - with the early May Bank Holiday even moved to allow for commemorations - this has all been halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

But, while street parties and big celebrations with friends may be out of the question, celebrations can still be held at home - as long as social distancing measures are observed, of course.

Some residents in Caerphilly have made plans to have a “street party” while still observing social distance rules.

According to a Facebook group several Llanbradach streets, including Plasturtwyn Terrace and Wingfield Close, will come together and sit at the front of the house with a picnic and music.

Writing on the Llanbradach Facebook group, Beci Newton said: “We have Welsh flag bunting that will have to do.

“We’re going to dress up and have 40s music – the kids are really excited.”

Caerphilly County Borough council has said, unlike street parties, permission is not needed for celebrations at home as this does not involve people was not needed because such plans didn’t involve people leaving their homes or gardens, and no road closures are needed.

A spokesman said: “Although we have not received any formal applications for street parties, we have had a few enquiries and we are encouraging residents to stay home and celebrate VE day this year.

“If wider community celebrations are planned within specific streets etc, then it is important that everyone adheres to current social distancing guidelines and remain within the confines of their own home and gardens.”

The other Gwent councils have also been encouraging residents to stay at home for VE Day.

Newport City Council has suggested decorating houses with red, white and blue bunting, while Torfaen County Borough Council have said that residents can come together “from their doorsteps” after the Queen’s speech on VE day to sing We’ll Meet Again.

