MEMBERS of Newport's Rotary clubs have been finding a number of novel ways to raise money for a hospice charity in the city.

Each Rotarian's challenge is to complete 10km, within the constraints of social distancing, to help raise money for St David's Hospice Care. Some are walking on public paths, others are exercising at home or using static bikes or cross trainers.

One, Mike Hine, of St Woolos Rotary and who is a trustee of St David's Hospice Care, walked from Wales to England and back across the Severn Bridge to complete the challenge.

Stephen Phillips, President of St Woolos Rotary Club, is completing the task by walking up and down his drive some 500-550 times. Frank Miles, from Magor, completed the walk just seven months after having a replacement knee operation.

Morris dancer Brian Cox is doing his bit to help raise funds for St David's Hospice Care by practising his moves in isolation on the Ridgeway.

The Newport Rotarians have so far raised more than £8,300 for the hospice through their 10km challenge.

Keith Minton, President of Newport Uskmouth Club, said: "Some Rotarians are walking along their normal daily exercise route, along a canal or paths in the countryside, for example in Caerleon near the Amphitheatre, or at home on training bikes or X-trainers, while others are being really quite creative in how they complete the 10 km challenge.

"The people of Newport have been very generous in their support and it’s clear that they appreciate the fabulous work done at the hospice."

St David's Hospice Care, which has to fund 70 per cent of its clinical services through its events, now cancelled, and its shops, all closed, is faced with a massive spike in Covid-19 pandemic referrals.

Hospice chief executive Emma Saysell, said: "It's wonderful to know that we are getting such brilliant backing from Newport Rotarians.

"We really can't thank them enough for all that they are doing for the hospice and the fabulous amount of money that they have raised through their various efforts."

To donate, visit justgiving.com/campaign/RotaryinNewport