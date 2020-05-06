A KNIFEMAN who threatened to kill Probation Service staff was told by a judge that he is facing a certain immediate jail sentence.

David John Dicks, 35, issued his chilling warning to a police officer against the team working at the Caerphilly office.

The defendant pleaded guilty to making threats to kill and possessing an offensive weapon in the town on March 23.

Dicks’ barrister, Hilary Roberts, told Cardiff Crown Court: “He has a history of this sort of thing. There was never any intention to kill anybody.

“The threat was made so that he would be arrested. That’s what he says today.

“He has been receiving medication in prison, including methadone, and is clean from opiates.”

Mr Roberts added: “He is quite lucid and determined. The threat he made was a deliberate course of action.”

Dicks had wanted to be sentenced immediately but Judge Daniel Williams told his lawyer: “He has an extensive criminal history and a conviction for a similar offence.

“I want more information about him and a report will deal with the length of the sentence he will have to serve.”

Judge Williams adjourned sentence until May 26 so that the Probation Service can prepare their report.

Dicks, of Queen’s Road, Elliots Town, New Tredegar, Caerphilly, who appeared in court via video link from Cardiff Prison, was remanded in custody.

The prosecution was represented by Suzanne Payne.