A MAN allegedly attempted a robbery at a shop in Newbridge armed with a knife, police said.

A spokesman for the force said: "We received a report of an attempted robbery at the Spar store, Pantside, Newbridge at around 8.30am on Wednesday 6 May, when a man, armed with a knife, entered the shop."

A 32-year-old man from the Newbridge area has been arrested on suspicion of affray and attempted armed robbery.

He is currently in police custody.

No injuries have been reported.

Eye witnesses reported a large police presence in the area, with a dog unit and armed response team.