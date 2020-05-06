THE Gwent artist whose NHS 'thank you' collage created using photos of frontline staff has been widely praised and used as a rallying poster during the coronavirus crisis in Wales, has turned his attention to raising awareness of maintaining good eye health.

Ebbw Vale-based Nathan Wyburn, 30, has created his latest piece out of hundreds of old spectacles cases and frames, donated to him by the manager of Specsavers in Cwmbran, Mark Edwards.