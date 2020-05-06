THE Gwent artist whose NHS 'thank you' collage created using photos of frontline staff has been widely praised and used as a rallying poster during the coronavirus crisis in Wales, has turned his attention to raising awareness of maintaining good eye health.
Ebbw Vale-based Nathan Wyburn, 30, has created his latest piece out of hundreds of old spectacles cases and frames, donated to him by the manager of Specsavers in Cwmbran, Mark Edwards.
The artwork - showcasing an ‘open for care’ sign on a window - pays tribute to opticians and audiologists who are continuing to provide urgent and essential care during the pandemic.
Mr Wyburn specialises in producing artwork using non-traditional mediums such as Marmite, chocolate, pizza, and sweets right the way through to candles, toothpaste, and even fake tan.
Nathan Wyburn
He rose to prominence in 2011 after creating several pop-art celebrity portraits, with his talent leading to him reaching the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent in 2011.
The 'open for care' mural pays homage to optometrists and audiologists
“It was an honour to be asked to do this project. I’ve used many weird and wonderful things to make art, but never spectacles, and a spectacle it was,” he said.
“It was great fun and of course an important message to get behind. Throughout the pandemic I’ve been making various messages of thank you to frontline workers and it’s been brilliant to hopefully raise awareness of this too”.
Nathan Wyburn's NHS 'thank you' collage