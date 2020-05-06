TWO more people have died with the coronavirus in Gwent, taking the area's death toll to 244.

Across Wales, 21 more have died with the disease - Wales' death toll now stands at 1,044.

Public Health Wales reported 95 new cases of Covid-19, which is fifty less than yesterday's total of 145 and the lowest for quite some time.

The number of confirmed cumulative cases in Wales is now 10,764 - though this is likely to be higher.

The Aneurin Bevan Universtiy Health Board reported 18 new cases, with eight of those coming from Newport.

In Monmouthshire, four new cases were reported, which is a decrease on yesterday's tally of 16 - which was the third highest in Wales.

There are three new cases in Caerphilly, two in Blaenau Gwent and one in Torfaen.

READ MORE:

PHW reported that 743 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

This more than 8,000 short of what the Welsh Government "would need" for a track, test and trace programme.

Yesterday Vaughan Gething said: "As a reference point yesterday the Scottish Government set out a track test and trace programme themselves, and they estimated that they will need by the end of May, 15,500 tests.

"If that were the approach we took in Wales we would need under 9,000 tests."