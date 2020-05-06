A HOSPITAL in Gwent released its first coronavirus patient from intensive care last night.

Michael Clarke had battled the disease for three-weeks in intensive care, but he has now been discharged home from Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.

The touching video below shows staff giving Mr Clarke a guard of honour as he leaves the hospital.

Mr Clarke said: "I’m delighted to be going home, but will miss the nurses and doctors who have cared for me so well.”

(Mr Clarke said he would miss the staff who looked after him. Picture: ABHB)

(He returned home alongside his wife. Picture: ABHB.)

(Mr Clarke received treatment for around a month.)

And whe he returned home, he was given another round of applause by his neighbours.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: "The staff in Nevill Hall Hospital will miss Mr Clarke’s presence on the ward.

"The Health Board joins with them in sending our very best wishes as he returns home."