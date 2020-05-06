A HOSPITAL in Gwent released its first coronavirus patient from intensive care last night. 

Michael Clarke had battled the disease for three-weeks in intensive care, but he has now been discharged home from Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny. 

The touching video below shows staff giving Mr Clarke a guard of honour as he leaves the hospital. 

Mr Clarke said: "I’m delighted to be going home, but will miss the nurses and doctors who have cared for me so well.”

South Wales Argus:

(Mr Clarke said he would miss the staff who looked after him. Picture: ABHB)

South Wales Argus:

(He returned home alongside his wife. Picture: ABHB.)

South Wales Argus:

(Mr Clarke received treatment for around a month.)

And whe he returned home, he was given another round of applause by his neighbours. 

A spokesperson for the hospital said: "The staff in Nevill Hall Hospital will miss Mr Clarke’s presence on the ward.

"The Health Board joins with them in sending our very best wishes as he returns home."