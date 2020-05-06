A CRIMINAL with an “appalling” track record is back in jail after he attacked a police custody detention officer and went on his latest shoplifting spree.
David Toghill, 35, assaulted Robert Holbrook at Ystrad Mynach police station and stole more than £1,500 in goods from supermarkets across Gwent and South Wales.
He targeted Aldi and Co-op stores in Pontymister, Machen, Tir-y-Berth, Talbot Green and Llanharan between October and March.
Toghill, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to five counts of theft and the assault of an emergency worker last November.
He was locked up for 36 weeks after he admitted his guilt at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court which heard he had an “appalling” record of previous convictions.
Toghill was also ordered to pay the stores he stole from £1,574.04 in compensation for the meat and fresh food he stole.