BY LAW, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.

Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

And with many restaurants and cafes closed during lockdown, many are relying on takeaways to provide their weekly indulgence.

Here are the food hygiene results for all the takeaways inspected in Newport so far this year

- Maesglas Pizza

187 Cardiff Road, NP20 3BP

Food hygiene score – 2

Inspection: 18/03/20

- Top Taste Pizza and Kebab

152 Cromwell Road, NP19 0FZ

Food hygiene score – 2

Inspection: 04/03/20

- Victors Fish Bar

36 Commercial Road

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 13/02/20

- Fusion Donner

205 Caerleon Road, NP19 7HA

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 20/01/20

- Grill and Bake

446 Corporation Road, NP19 0GN

Rating – 3

Inspection: 21/01/20

- Little India (Formerly Red Masala)

162 Chepstow Road, NP19 8EG

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 23/03/20

- Newport Grill

197 Upper Dock Street, NP20 1DA

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 10/02/20

- Papa Johns

94-96 Chepstow Road, NP19 8ZY

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 05/03/20

- Royal Peri

30 Cardiff Road, NP20 2ED

Food hygiene score – 3

Inspection: 18/01/20

- Alonzi and Sons

171 Caerleon Road, NP19 7FX

Food hygiene score – 4

Inspection: 17/03/20

- Bonsai Chinese Takeaway

61 Gaer Road, NP20 3GY

Food hygiene score – 4

Inspection: 05/03/20

- Spicy Aroma / Anisa’s India

3 Shopping Centre, Thornbury Park, NP10 9DP

Food hygiene score – 4

Inspection: 14/01/20

- Fresh Start No2

36 Cambrian Road, NP20 4AB

Food hygiene score – 5

Inspection: 13/02/20

- Beechwood and Grill

430 Chepstow Road, NP19 8JG

Food hygiene score – 5

Inspection: 05/03/20

- Greggs

Unit 3A 156-160 Cardiff Road

Food hygiene score – 5

Inspection: 06/02/20

- Handpost Tandoori

18 Risca Road, NP20 4JW

Food hygiene score – 5

Inspection: 12/03/20

- Jones’ Fish Bar

724 Chepstow Road, NP19 9FB

Food hygiene score – 5

Inspection: 16/01/20

- Kasim Takeaway

Unit 3 Aberthaw Rise, NP19 9PT

Food hygiene score – 5

Inspection: 17/03/20

- Snack Shack

1A Brynglas Road, NP20 5QZ

Food hygiene score – 5

Inspection: 18/03/20