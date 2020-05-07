BY LAW, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.
Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
And with many restaurants and cafes closed during lockdown, many are relying on takeaways to provide their weekly indulgence.
Here are the food hygiene results for all the takeaways inspected in Newport so far this year
- Maesglas Pizza
187 Cardiff Road, NP20 3BP
Food hygiene score – 2
Inspection: 18/03/20
- Top Taste Pizza and Kebab
152 Cromwell Road, NP19 0FZ
Food hygiene score – 2
Inspection: 04/03/20
- Victors Fish Bar
36 Commercial Road
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 13/02/20
- Fusion Donner
205 Caerleon Road, NP19 7HA
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 20/01/20
- Grill and Bake
446 Corporation Road, NP19 0GN
Rating – 3
Inspection: 21/01/20
- Little India (Formerly Red Masala)
162 Chepstow Road, NP19 8EG
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 23/03/20
- Newport Grill
197 Upper Dock Street, NP20 1DA
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 10/02/20
- Papa Johns
94-96 Chepstow Road, NP19 8ZY
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 05/03/20
- Royal Peri
30 Cardiff Road, NP20 2ED
Food hygiene score – 3
Inspection: 18/01/20
READ MORE:
- The best takeaways still open in Newport, Caerphilly, Torfaen, Chepstow and Blaenau Gwent - JustEat
- Award winning pub in Newport up for sale
- MPs and high profile names who have breached lockdown restrictions
- Alonzi and Sons
171 Caerleon Road, NP19 7FX
Food hygiene score – 4
Inspection: 17/03/20
- Bonsai Chinese Takeaway
61 Gaer Road, NP20 3GY
Food hygiene score – 4
Inspection: 05/03/20
- Spicy Aroma / Anisa’s India
3 Shopping Centre, Thornbury Park, NP10 9DP
Food hygiene score – 4
Inspection: 14/01/20
- Fresh Start No2
36 Cambrian Road, NP20 4AB
Food hygiene score – 5
Inspection: 13/02/20
- Beechwood and Grill
430 Chepstow Road, NP19 8JG
Food hygiene score – 5
Inspection: 05/03/20
- Greggs
Unit 3A 156-160 Cardiff Road
Food hygiene score – 5
Inspection: 06/02/20
- Handpost Tandoori
18 Risca Road, NP20 4JW
Food hygiene score – 5
Inspection: 12/03/20
- Jones’ Fish Bar
724 Chepstow Road, NP19 9FB
Food hygiene score – 5
Inspection: 16/01/20
- Kasim Takeaway
Unit 3 Aberthaw Rise, NP19 9PT
Food hygiene score – 5
Inspection: 17/03/20
- Snack Shack
1A Brynglas Road, NP20 5QZ
Food hygiene score – 5
Inspection: 18/03/20