A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

ANTHONY WAINFUR, 37, of Albert Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £100 in compensation after he admitted the criminal damage of a gambling machine to the value of £480 belonging to Carousel Leisure in the city.

MORE NEWS

JAN SIVAK, 37, of Victoria Avenue, Newport, was jailed for two months, suspended for 18 months, after he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.

The Czech national must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months.

JACOB STARLING, 25, of Loftus Walk, Newport, was fined £660 after he pleaded guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £66 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

GORDON ARTHUR WILLIAMS, 69, of Blacksmiths Way, Coedkernew, Newport, was fined £100 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on Cardiff’s A48 Eastern Avenue.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

COLIN MARK SMITH, 49, of Kidwelly Road, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was fined £100 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff’s A4161.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

MATTHEW ALAN WATKINS, 37, of Dan y Deri, Abergavenny, was fined £169 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Cardiff’s A4161.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge and his licence was endorsed with three penalty points.