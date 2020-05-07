IT is a beautiful, cloudless May afternoon and a young couple who have driven to Gwent to go for a walk are politely but firmly ordered to turn around and head back to Bristol.

Officers from Gwent Police have pitched up on the roadside opposite Chepstow Racecourse for a now regular session of checking whether motorists' journeys are necessary, and the South Wales Argus - by invitation, it must be pointed out - has joined them.

We did not have to wait long before the aforementioned couple were sent packing - but their unnecessary journey to enjoy the Gwent countryside was nowhere near as lengthy as some that police patrols have encountered since the coronavirus lockdown began.

"We usually get at least a few (flouters) every time we do this," said Inspector Stefan Williams. "We've had people travelling from London, Cornwall, all over the place."

Inspector Stefan Williams

Next up it was the turn of a couple from Monmouth to explain why they had travelled to Chepstow for an afternoon's walk. They also received a warning.

A few debates broke out, which were quickly diffused by the officers' words of advice.

"People are generally good to us, and realise that we are doing this to prevent a second wave of the virus," said Inspector Williams.

In Monmouthshire in particular, the issue that the police often find is that residents travelling from over the border have not considered that Welsh guidelines differ.

While the officers have sympathy for some who are on the edge of flouting the guidelines, there is less sympathy for the next motorist, a young man on a motorcycle who is out for a leisurely ride.

READ MORE:

"That's definitely against the guidelines," Inspector Williams said.

"It's an unessential journey and he needs a warning."

While Inspector Williams praised the motorist for being honest about his journey, he did add that making the decision to go outdoors when it is unnecessary has a ripple effect.

"Over the last week we've seen considerably more traffic on the roads," he said.

"What happens then is, whether it's subconscious or not, more and more people start to follow - and then we have a real problem on our hands."

That is a big worry with the VE Day Bank Holiday weekend approaching, especially given a weather forecast that includes plentiful sunny spells and rising temperatures, at least until Sunday.

Due to the nature of these police operations, more than 330 vehicles have been taken off the roads in Gwent since March for not complying with the law (non-coronavirus related).

There is no formula to stopping vehicles, but as one officer on this patrol said, "sometimes you just know".

Forty-five vehicles were stopped by the Chepstow patrol between noon and 1pm yesterday afternoon, with three receiving warnings.

The officers say they are still having the same conversations as weeks ago, and there is no evidence to suggest the number of motorists being warned for their actions is falling.

"Our legislation is clear. What we are finding is that people are still travelling long distances when they shouldn't be," Gwent's Chief Constable Pam Kelly told the Argus.

"People should only exercise in their local area and should not be travelling for exercise.

"This Bank Holiday weekend, and especially VE Day, I'd like to remind everyone to enjoy themselves responsibly. It is so important now that we do not invite another rise in cases."