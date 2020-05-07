A SHOP owner in Abergavenny has been left stunned after residents in the town stumped up the cash to deliver a brass plaque to his store thanking him for his hard work.

Becks Yaman, who has run Londis on Rother Avenue for 17 years, has been waking up at the crack of dawn each morning to ensure customers have what they need to help get them through the coronavirus pandemic.

"Most days involve getting up at 4am and heading to the Cash & Carry to make sure we have enough produce for the day," says Mr Yaman, who is used to working long hours.

"I've done it for that long now it's almost become second nature, but it's really lovely to know the residents here appreciate the work we do."

Staff at Londis have been delivering to the elderly free of charge since the pandemic hit the UK in March, while also donating items regularly to the Health Board.

"It's been a challenging time because we've never done deliveries before and we've not often been in a position where we are struggling to get our hands on everything our customers need," Mr Yaman said.

The plaque, which arrived earlier this week and now sits proudly beside the till, was an idea thought up by residents and loyal customers Kelly Kimbra-Evans and Abigail Shaw.

For Mr Yaman, it is a welcome reminder that those who work in independent and smaller stores are just as important to the coronavirus relief effort as other front line key workers.

"It is so humbling to be given this, and has given us all a huge boost," he added. "While there is no denying the front line health care workers are amazing, I feel it is important we are recognised for our hard work too.

He also praised the community spirit in Abergavenny for keeping each others' spirits high, and said he feels fortunate to be able to work in such a "wonderful" place.