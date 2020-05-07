CALLS have been made to re-open tips after the number of fly-tipping incidents increased across parts of Gwent.

The number of incidents reported to Blaenau Gwent council since the closure of the New Vale Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) on March 24 is up 45 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Eighty-six complaints of fly-tipping have been made, compared to 59 last year.

There has also been a small rise in Torfaen, where 305 incidents were reported in March and April - an increase from 291 in the same period last year.

Monmouthshire council has had 134 incidents of fly-tipping reported - which is three more than last year - while there were 174 incidents in Caerphilly last month, 15 less than last year.

Newport council said it was unable to provide figures as it focuses on delivering essential frontline services.

Fly-tipping in Blaenau Gwent which has now been cleared up by Christopher Pearce and David Taylor

Christopher Pearce, from Trefil, near Tredegar, said people have been fly-tipping “more than ever” since the tip closed.

Along with his friend, David Taylor, he has been out clearing up rubbish dumped in beauty spots with the support of local businesses which have provided skips free of charge.

“I can’t believe the amount of rubbish that has been dumped - even things like plant pots - and none of it needs to be dumped,” Mr Pearce said.

“It’s sad. We can’t think of a nicer place in the world to isolate, you can walk five minutes out of your door and you can be on the mountainside.

“But we need to keep out countryside beautiful.”

Fly-tipping in Tredegar

In Newport, Caerleon councillor Joan Watkins has called for the re-opening of the Docks Way HWRC to be considered with extended opening hours.

“This would go a long way in preventing fly-tipping which is becoming an increasing problem,” she said.

Newport resident Michael Enea said the issue “can’t be ignored.”

“Some households are literally overflowing with excess rubbish bags which are unable to fit into Newport’s smaller bins,” he said.

“We have seen some ugly examples of fly-tipping in Coedkernew, St.Julians and Purnells Woods.”

Rubbish dumped in a lane behind Kwik-Fit in Clarence Place, Newport

In Caerphilly, Independent councillor Kevin Etheridge said he has received more than 20 complaints from residents wanting to see recycling centres re-opened.

He has written to council leader, Philippa Marsden, informing her of the “strength of feeling.”

Councils say they are working with Welsh Government to open sites as a national response when it is safe to do so.

Sites have been closed as visiting a HWRC is considered non-essential travel which is currently banned to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Welsh Government said it is continuing to “monitor the situation” with councils, the Welsh Local Government Association and Fly-tipping Action Wales.

“We are also working in partnership with local authorities to plan a co-ordinated approach for the reopening of Household Waste Recycling Centres, however local authorities have the ability to manage operational decisions and local issues,” a spokeswoman said.