A NURSERY in Newport has received a top report following its latest Estyn inspection.

The inspection at the Lullabyz nursery at Riverside Court, which took place in February, showed it is preparing children well for school, with ratings of "good" across the board.

Nursery manager Nicola Reed explained that the school only found out the good news last week, meaning they have not been able to celebrate the achievement properly yet due to coronavirus guidelines.

“We are really pleased with the report and I’d just like to thank the staff for all of their hard work," Ms Reed said.

"We are looking forward to getting our Lullabyz family back together so that we can celebrate our successes.”

The nursery has since received praise from Newport East AM John Griffiths, who said: “Congratulations to the management, staff and children at Lullabyz on the Estyn rating.

"Before starting primary school, it is really important children are receiving a good early years education. It’s clear from reading the Estyn report that is happening at the nursery and it is nice to know that those attending feel happy and settled there."

In particular, the inspectors found the children were developing good social and emotional skills at the school, which Mr Griffiths said will "make a big difference when they interact and engage with others the older they become".

"The education they receive is also a very rounded one with the children confident in numeracy, reading and using ICT," Mr Griffiths added. "It will all stand them in very good stead."

To read the report in full from Estyn go to https://www.estyn.llyw.cymru/sites/www.estyn.gov.wales/files/documents/Lullabyz%20Nursery%20Ltd.pdf

To learn more about Lullabyz go to http://lullabyznursery.co.uk/About-us.html