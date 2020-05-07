FOR young people across Gwent, the coronavirus lockdown meant not being able to see their beloved grandparents.

So, on our Facebook page, we asked you to send in messages and pictures from young people to their grandparents saying how much they are missing them during the lockdown - and the response we received was incredible.

Here are just a few of the pictures and messages we received. If you sent a message in and it isn't included don't be disappointed - we received so many we can't feature them all at once, but we will feature every message and picture we received in the coming weeks and days.

I’m missing all my grandparents and great grandparents’ lots and lots. I can’t wait for the nasty germ to go so I can see you all and give you all big kisses and cwtches! I love you lots. From Logan Baldwin.

Hi Nannie and Grampy,

We can’t wait for this nasty virus to be over so we can have lots of cuddles and kisses with you both. We are looking forward to our garden party when we can all be back together again. Missing you lots and love you both very much.

Love from Oliver, Harry and George.

Hi nanna, bampy, nanna S and grandma we miss you so so much and can’t wait to give you a great big cwtch when the virus is all gone.

Love Dylan and Jenna”.

Rebecca Brown sent in a picture of her children who are missing their nan, Janet Brown - “She's the best nanny anyone could ask for and can't wait to see her again”.

Hi nanny Wendy and grandad George! The three of us and mummy miss you so much and we can’t wait for all of this to be over so we can have the biggest cuddle and spend more time making memories. We will see you soon!

We love you so much Lacey, Leo and Lucas-Jai.

To grandad Frank and nanny Colleen,

Hope you are well, miss you loads, and we will hopefully see you very soon.

Love from Amy, Owen and Jayden.

Lily, 6, and Fraser, 3 misses seeing their nana and Ted every day.

We can't wait to invite you round for a big party to play and eat cake.

We love you to the moon and back”.

Baby Cody James Furnival is missing his nanny Angela Furnival so much. He will soon be in his nannys arms and have cuddles and kisses.

I am missing you so much nan nan cannot wait to see you soon! And we can go on adventures and have cuddles. Love you lots love Macey-Leigh xxx

Annalise and Morgan are really missing all of their grandparents and their sweet treats! Love to you all xxxx

Some of the other messages we've received: