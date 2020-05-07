A MASSIVE 40-car deep queue descended on Burger King in Newport as it opened for the first time since lockdown restrictions began.

On Tuesday, May 5, the fast-food outlet in Newport Retail Park (Spytty) reopened its doors for home delivery only.

Yet it appears the Drive-Thru part of the restaurant - which was set to become available on May 11 - was also opened.

And drivers flocked to satisfy their fast-food cravings.

Burger King fans are not able to access the full menu, however.

Favourites such as the Chicken Royale, Bacon Double Cheeseburger and Whopper will all be available - but their full range won't be on offer.

The fast-food chain added that PPE - such as masks and gloves - will be provided to staff, alongside stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options via delivery partners.

And all Burger King staff will be trained on the government’s social distancing measures – including how to run kitchens hygienically, whilst abiding by them.

Speaking at the time of the reopening, Chris Baker, Director of Unionburger Ltd comments said: “We are so pleased to announce the phased re-opening of some of our restaurants, and are working hard to re-open as many as we can over the coming weeks.”