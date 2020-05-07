MORE than 800 emergency food parcels have been delivered to vulnerable residents experiencing hardship during the coronavirus crisis in Newport.

The city’s neighbourhood hubs are playing a pivotal role in distributing food parcels from foodbanks and using grant funding to buy food boxes for those in need.

Newport council has been co-ordinating the delivery of food boxes being provided by Welsh Government to people who have been told to stay at home at all times – known as ‘shielding’ – due to being vulnerable.

MORE NEWS:

A total of 448 food boxes have been ordered to people shielding from the virus in the city, as of May 1.

The local authority has also been working with the voluntary sector to match residents with volunteers who can help with shopping and medication.

Council contact centre staff, and adult social service’s first contact team, are helping to direct callers to the most appropriate support and service.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “We know many people turn to the council for help and advice at difficult times and we are doing our utmost to support them either directly or by providing information about other organisations that can provide assistance.

“I would like to thank not only our staff involved in this work but also the third sector and the wonderful volunteers who are providing a lifeline to many worried and distressed individuals and families.

“If any of our residents are suffering hardship but have not reached out for help, I would urge them to contact the council as soon as they can.

“Our staff are incredibly busy dealing with increased calls at a time of reduced resources, so please be patient but be assured we will respond as quickly as we can.”

For help and support email info@newport.gov.uk or call 01633 656656 – or to contact one of the community hubs telephone 08081963482.