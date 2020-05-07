A FORMER professional boxer has appeared in court charged with alleged drug trafficking and possessing criminal property offences.

Adam Goldsmith, 27, of Ailesbury Street, Newport, was remanded in custody at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

He has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing criminal property, namely £35,525 and a Rolex watch worth more than £5,000.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on May 4.

Goldsmith due to appear at Newport Crown Court on June 2.