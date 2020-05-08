HOUSEHOLDS across the country are set to celebrate VE Day by baking cakes and cookies using simple wartime ingredients.
Online educational site PlanBee has suggested these recipes to try this week, and offers craft and activity ideas on the theme of VE Day.
Carrots were often used as a replacement for sugar in many cake and biscuit recipes during war time.
How to make Carrot Cake
Ingredients:
- 8oz (225g) self-raising flour
- 3oz (90g) margarine
- 3oz (90g) sugar
- 4oz (110g) finely grated carrot
- 2oz (60g) sultanas
- A little milk or water
- A reconstituted egg, or fresh egg if available
What to do:
- Preheat the oven to 220ºC or Gas Mark 7.
- Sift flour into a mixing bowl.
- Rub in the margarine, add the sugar, carrot, sultanas and egg.
- Mix together then add in a small amount of water or milk, to make the mixture sticky.
- Pour mixture in to a lined baking tin and cook until golden in colour.
How to Oaty biscuits
Ingredients for 20 biscuits:
- 4oz (110g) margarine
- 3oz (90g) sugar
- 7oz (200g) rolled oats
- 5oz (150g) flour
- One tsp baking powder
- A pinch of salt
- A little milk
- One reconstituted egg, or a fresh egg if available
What to do:
- Preheat the oven to 180ºC or Gas Mark 4.
- Cream the margarine with sugar.
- Add the rolled oats and mix well.
- Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into the mixture.
- Add the egg and mix.
- Divide the mixture into 20 balls.
- Press each ball between palms until up to one centimetre thick.
- Place on a greased baking tray.
- Bake for around 15 minutes until the edges are golden.
