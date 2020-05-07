THREE more people from Gwent have died with the coronavirus, taking the area's death toll to 247.

Nationally, 18 more people have died after contrating the coronavirus with Wales' death toll now 1,062.

However, the number of new cases across Wales continues to fall with 87 reported in the last 24 hours - down on yesterday's total of 95.

It now means there have been 10,851 confirmed cumulative cases of the disease in Wales since the outbreak began - though the true number is likely to be higher, Public Health Wales say.

In Gwent, there were 12 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the last day.

Monmouthshire and Torfaen both reported no new cases of the virus.

Caerphilly saw the biggest 24-hour rise with five cases, followed by Blaenau Gwent with four and Newport with three.

PHW also reported that 933 tests were carried out yesterday.

It comes as reports suggest that Boris Johnson is set to unveil a roadmap out of lockdown on Sunday.