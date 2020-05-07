A MAN accused of carrying out an attempted robbery at a Spar store has been remanded in custody.

Michael Marsh, 32, from Newbridge, is charged with the alleged offence at the shop in the Pantside area of the town.

He appeared before District Judge Stephen Harmes at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

MORE NEWS:

Marsh, of Hilary Court, Pantside, is due to appear at Newport Crown Court on Thursday, June 4.

The charge relates to an incident at around 8.30am on Wednesday, May 6.