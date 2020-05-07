PARKS in Newport will re-open on Monday, May 11, the city council has announced.

Gated parks were closed in March to ensure the safety of the public and staff and they will remain closed over the bank holiday weekend.

But from Monday, May 11, park gates will be open between 8am and 4pm.

The council says social distancing guidance must continue to be followed when using the facilities.

Play areas, outdoor gym equipment, multi-use games facilities and tennis courts, public toilets and changing rooms will remain closed.

Sports pitches can only be used for general exercise, not for games or matches.

A spokesman for Newport council said: “The original decision to close parks was not taken lightly but we hope people understand that the priority was, and continues to be, keeping people safe and preventing further spread of the virus.

“Newport has experienced high numbers of cases and some residents continued to ignore social distancing advice – all decisions taken were based wholly on risk.

“Newport City Council is constantly reviewing the impact of Covid-19 on the city, council services and facilities. As the picture changes, restrictions will be lifted further but only when it is appropriate and safe to do so.”

The council is also reminding residents that exercise should be taken close to home and that they should not travel for this purpose.

People are also being advised not to breach any fences, closed gates, sectioned off areas and closed park facilities.