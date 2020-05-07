A DANGEROUS driver who tried to escape from police after he was caught whilst banned from the roads for the 18th time had to be subdued with Tasers.

William Hayward, from Newport, punched one officer twice in the head as he and colleagues tried to arrest him following a high-speed chase in the city.

He nearly ran over terrified pedestrians before he was cornered by the police and then rammed a patrol car.

The 33-year-old, who has now racked up more than 100 offences, made his getaway attempt after he was spotted at the Asda supermarket car park in Duffryn.

He later told officers he had been making his way home after watching the Gold Cup horse race at Cheltenham.

Hayward, who has never passed his driving test, screeched off in his BMW 5 series and kept going despite officers putting down a stinger device which punctured his tyres.

Ieuan Bennett, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the defendant sped away at 60mph in a 30mph zone.

He said: “The defendant had mounted a kerb and drove around the police who had then used a stinger device.

“Although the tyres were punctured, it still allowed him to drive at speed.

“He narrowly missed two people using a crossing.”

Mr Bennett added: “When there was a police car behind him, the defendant reversed his car toward the oncoming vehicle.

“When an officer got out and approached him, he threw punches at the policeman and hit him twice in the head.

“Tasers were used and the defendant eventually gave himself up.

“During his interview, he told police he had been on his way back home after being to the horse racing at Cheltenham.”

Hayward, of Schooner Close, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to stop and assaulting an emergency worker.

The offences took place on March 13.

Mr Bennett said the defendant had 30 previous convictions for 98 offences, including 17 for driving whilst disqualified, two for dangerous driving and robbery.

Mark Linehan, representing Hayward, said: “His best mitigation is his early guilty pleas.

“He made a foolish decision to evade capture and he was afraid of being recalled on licence.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told the defendant: “You drove on the wrong side of the road and some pedestrians had to take evasive action.

“You presented a real danger to road users and pedestrians.

“You are a complete danger when you are behind the wheel of a car. You were on licence at the time of these offences which shows the level of contempt you hold for orders.

“You must realise that continuing to flout court orders in the way you do will result in longer and longer periods of imprisonment.”

Hayward was jailed for 16 months and banned from driving for two years and eight months.