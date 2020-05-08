FOR young people across Gwent, the coronavirus lockdown has meant not being able to see their beloved grandparents.

So, on our Facebook page, we asked you to send in messages and pictures from young people to their grandparents saying how much they are missing them during the lockdown – and the response we received was incredible.

Here are just a few of the pictures and messages we received. If you sent a message in and it hasn't been included, don't be disappointed – we received so many we can't feature them all at once, but we will feature every message and picture we received in the coming weeks and days.

Maia really misses Nana’s cooked dinner and Bampy’s silly songs.

Lots of hugs waiting to be given. Love you X

To Nanny and Bampi.

We miss you so much!! We can’t wait to give you a massive hug and kiss.

All our love.

Elliott, Henry and George xx

Eliza and Millie are missing their Nanna and Gan-Gan, Keith & Rena Wigmore.

Eliza misses bossing Gan-Gan about and making cakes with Nanna, and Millie is missing Nanna's cooked dinners and Gan Gan's cups of tea!

We are missing you so much. We can’t wait for sleepovers, to bake cakes and have lots of fun with you. Miss you and love you so much. Charlie and Joey xxxxxx

Isabelle is very proud of her Nannie Ella as she is a key worker and is working very hard everyday. She misses you so much, love you Nannie xxx

We miss you so much Grandma and Grampy! We can’t wait to play fun games with you, eat giant ice creams together and have lots of cuddles soon. We love you to the moon and back, Leo and Lyla xx

To our diamond nanny Che Che. We miss loving you and cwtching you so much. When this is over we are sleeping over your house for 20 days.

Loads of love from Holly and Billy.

This is Cohan and he would like to say that he misses all his grandparents very much – Nanny Shell, Nanny Claire and Gransha, Nanny & Granch, Nanny JJ and Papa, and Pops. Lots of love xx

Ethan Max and Lacey miss all their nannies and bampis so much and cant wait for lots of cwtches xxxx

Grandma we miss so much. Love you loads, Daisy and Sebastian.

Our three boys want to give a massive shout out to all their grandparents. We are missing you all loads and cant wait to have cuddles off you all. Roll on when lockdown is over.

Love from Noah, Ieuan and Archie xxx

To Huw and Sally Jenkins, we both miss you very much and thank you to Nanny for continuing to work as a Nurse in the RGH. Thank you for all that you do. Mummy and Daddy are also key workers so thanks for looking after us all. Lots of love Dylan and Olivia x

Archie is waiting at the end of the rainbow for cwtches and sloppy kisses for his Nannies x

Nanny and Bampi we miss you so much and cant wait to be able to have cuddles from you again soon! Love Mya, Ayva-Mae and Scarlett xx

Happy 70th Birthday Gang Gang! We love and miss you so much! We can’t wait to cuddle you! Jacob, Aisla-grace and Daisy-mae Xxxxx

To Nannie and Bampy, Granny and Bampi,

We miss you lots and can’t wait to give you lots of cwtches and eat all your biscuits.

Stay safe, lots of love and kisses, Elsie and Archie xx xx xx

Eliza and Harry are really missing their grandparents and great grandparents, especially their Nana Shelagh who usually looks after them once a week! They can’t wait to give them all a great big cuddle when things get back to normal, and send them loads of love! Xxxx

We love and miss you Nanny Jayne, Bampi Bob, Grandad Ian, Nany Kay and Bampi, stay safe.

Seren-Leigh and Gracie-May

Nanny Mimi and Nanny and Granchie Henson, missing you and see you soon. Love from Lyla and Coco.

Raya Sofia Healey (aged two) and Rudi Joshua Healey (aged six weeks). Raya misses all her grandparents so much and Rudi is yet to meet them all!

Seren Williams misses her Grandad Col and Nanny Deb loads! XxxX

To Nana Velia and Gransha Steve: “We Miss you both so much, It won’t be long with a bit of luck, We can all get together and have lots of fun, Just in time for the summer sun.” Lots of Love Kayden and Olly Clark xx

I am Lola. I miss my Nannas and grandads millions and love them lots.

Some of the other messages we've received: