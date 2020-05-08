BY LAW, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.

Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

And with many restaurants and cafes closed during lockdown, many are relying on takeaways to provide their weekly indulgence.

Here are the food hygiene results for all the takeaways inspected in Torfaen so far this year

- China China

Oldbury Road, NP44 3FF

Food hygiene score - 1

Date of inspection: 18/02/20

- Family Grill House

18 Herbert Road, NP4 7QJ

Food hygiene score – 2

13/02/20

- O’Yes Pizza Kebab House

Olbury Road, NP44 3JU

Food hygiene score – 2

Inspection date: 29/01/20

- Marmaris Kebab and Pizza

20 St Lukes Road, NP4 6SU

Food hygiene score – 3

Date of inspection: 13/01/20

- Taste Good

128 Osborne Road, NP4 6LT

Food hygiene score – 3

Date of inspection 09/01/20

- Peri Cottage

133 Osborne Road, NP4 6LT

Food hygiene score – 4

Date of inspection: 19/02/20

- New Yummies

18 Osborne Road, NP4 6LU

Food hygiene score – 4

Date of inspection: 30/01/20

- China Place

2 Commercial Street, NP44 1FDZ

Food hygiene score – 4

Date of inspection: 14/01/20

- Elachi Bangladeshi and Indian Takeaway

23a Commercial Street, NP44 3LR

Food hygiene score - 4

Date of inspection: 11/03/20

- Choice

17 Osborne Road, NP4 6LU

Food hygiene score – 5

Date of inspection: 03/02/20

- Dough Dough’s Pizzeria

23 St Lukes Road, NP4 6SU

Food hygiene score – 5

Date of inspection: 19/02/20

- Happy Wok

1 Osborne Road, NP4 6NN

Food hygiene score - 5

Date of inspection: 13/03/20

- Porky’s Pizzeria

26 Market Street, NP4 6JN

Food hygiene score – 5

Data of inspection: 17/02/20