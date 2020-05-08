BY LAW, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.
Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
And with many restaurants and cafes closed during lockdown, many are relying on takeaways to provide their weekly indulgence.
Here are the food hygiene results for all the takeaways inspected in Torfaen so far this year
- China China
Oldbury Road, NP44 3FF
Food hygiene score - 1
Date of inspection: 18/02/20
- Family Grill House
18 Herbert Road, NP4 7QJ
Food hygiene score – 2
13/02/20
- O’Yes Pizza Kebab House
Olbury Road, NP44 3JU
Food hygiene score – 2
Inspection date: 29/01/20
- Marmaris Kebab and Pizza
20 St Lukes Road, NP4 6SU
Food hygiene score – 3
Date of inspection: 13/01/20
- Taste Good
128 Osborne Road, NP4 6LT
Food hygiene score – 3
Date of inspection 09/01/20
- Peri Cottage
133 Osborne Road, NP4 6LT
Food hygiene score – 4
Date of inspection: 19/02/20
- New Yummies
18 Osborne Road, NP4 6LU
Food hygiene score – 4
Date of inspection: 30/01/20
- China Place
2 Commercial Street, NP44 1FDZ
Food hygiene score – 4
Date of inspection: 14/01/20
- Elachi Bangladeshi and Indian Takeaway
23a Commercial Street, NP44 3LR
Food hygiene score - 4
Date of inspection: 11/03/20
- Choice
17 Osborne Road, NP4 6LU
Food hygiene score – 5
Date of inspection: 03/02/20
- Dough Dough’s Pizzeria
23 St Lukes Road, NP4 6SU
Food hygiene score – 5
Date of inspection: 19/02/20
- Happy Wok
1 Osborne Road, NP4 6NN
Food hygiene score - 5
Date of inspection: 13/03/20
- Porky’s Pizzeria
26 Market Street, NP4 6JN
Food hygiene score – 5
Data of inspection: 17/02/20