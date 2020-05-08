AS Gwent joins the rest of the UK in celebrating VE Day, here we take a look at the poignant letters sent from a Newport soldier to his wife back home – where he expresses his joy at VE Day being announced at the end of his birthday.

Violent and Thomas Vincent in later life

Signaller Thomas Vincent’s letters home were treasured by his wife Violet right up until she died in 2002, and now her family are continuing to treasure these intimate and heartfelt reminders of the war – and their parent’s love.

Violent Vincent in her younger days

In 1995, the South Wales Argus featured Mrs Vincent, where she explained that the letter that meant the most to her was the one written just before VE Day. She was quoted as saying: “As long as I live I will keep it close by me.

“The letter I treasure the most was one he wrote just before the war’s end in which he says it would be lovely if the war ended on his birthday which is what happened.”

The VE Day letter

The letter read: “Tomorrow will be VE Day and it is my birthday. At this moment I am saying thank God for all this and my only regret is I am not with you. Well sweet, it is all over now and all we are waiting for is the word go, this time to come back to you. I remember in 1940 I said we would make it, well we’ve done it and I’m proud that I helped, if only in a small way. I would never have gone through it all without your love. I know you have suffered darling, well that’s all over. So now I say keep smiling, no more worry, and start getting things ready. I love you and at this moment I am proud I have a wife so sweet and true as you. God bless you my dear and until we meet soon cheerio. I love you. Always yours Tom.”

Another part of the letter

The couple were childhood sweethearts, having met while at school – with Mrs Vincent attending Maindee School and Mr Vincent at Corporation Road School and the groups of girls and boys meeting on the streets.

Thomas Vincent in his younger days

The war brought a quick end to the newlywed couple’s bliss. Mr Vincent left his job at Lysaghts steelworks and he enlisted into the South Wales Borderers, was transferred to the Royal Artillery and on to the Royal Signals.

Mr Vincent’s letters were postmarked from North Africa, Italy and Greece. He was heavily involved throughout the North African campaign and was among the Allied troops who landed in Anzio to start driving the German’s out of Italy and was in Greece at the time the war ended.