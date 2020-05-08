KFC in Newport is now open for both drive-thru and delivery, the fast-food chain has announced.
After reopening more than a hundred of its branches across the UK on Tuesday, KFC have reopened more in the days since.
And the outlet on Lee Way, just off the Southern Distributor Road, has opened for the first time since lockdown began.
The Drive-Thru is open from 12pm-9pm daily, with delivery also available between these times.
You can order through Deliveroo, UberEats or JustEat.
The dine-in area will remain closed.
READ MORE:
- Massive queues outside Burger King Newport as it reopens
- Food hygiene results for takeaways in Newport this year
As part of social distancing measures, a reduced menu is being offered.
A spokesman said: "We’ve been working hard to responsibly reopen our restaurants and now we’re spreading our wings a little further. In line with government advice, we’ve decided to open the drive-thru lanes at 55 of our UK restaurants that are already open for delivery.
"We know it’s tempting, but please, please don’t all rush at once! Delivery remains the best way to get your fried chicken fix – we just want to offer a little more choice to those who are already on the road for essential journeys or on their way home from difficult shifts.
"The drive-thrus will follow our stringent new social distancing and safety procedures – which include:
- Smaller kitchen team to help observe social distancing, with separation of our guests and our delivery drivers
- Increased hand washing and surface sanitising
- New signage and floor stickers to help delivery drivers keep a safe distance apart
- Contactless handover of food, with contactless payment preferred
- Introduction of a limited menu to help the smaller team avoid switching kitchen stations, with clear floor markings
- Installation of protective screens where appropriate, with non-medical grade face masks and gloves made available for our teams
- Our team members signing a health declaration and completing a new coronavirus training programme before returning to work
- Shorter trading hours to allow for smaller kitchen teams.
Full list of stores open in UK
OPEN FOR DELIVERY & DRIVE THRU
- Aldershot - Ash Road
- Alperton - Western Avenue
- Ashford - Eureka Leisure Park
- Basingstoke - Leisure Park
- Bedford - Interchange Retail Park
- Birmingham - Great Bridge Retail Pk
- Birmingham - Kings Norton Business Park
- Birmingham - New Oscott
- Blackpool - Devonshire Road
- Bloxwich - Leamore Lane
- Bracknell - Bagshot Road
- Bradford - Ingleby Road
- Bristol - Shield Retail Park
- Bristol - The Venue Cribbs Causeway
- Broadstairs - Westwood Retail Park
- Cambridge - East Road
- Cannock - Orbital Retail Park
- Cardiff - Excelsior Road
- Coatbridge - Coatbank Street
- Coatbridge - Showcase Leisure
- Colindale - The Hyde
- Colliers Wood - Chapter Way
- Coventry - Tile Hill
- Crewe - Dunwoody Way
- Doncaster - Thorne Road
- Dover - Honey Wood Retail Park
- Dudley - Castlegate Drive
- Eastbourne - Lottbridge Drove
- Enfield - Coliseum Retail Park
- Exeter - Marsh Barton Trading Estate
- Falkirk - Callandar Road
- Fareham - Lederle Lane
- Gillingham - Courtney Road
- Glasgow - Great Western Retail Park
- Glasgow - London Road
- Glasgow - Nitshill Road
- Glasgow - Pollokshaws Road
- Glasgow - Rutherglen
- Glasshoughton - Colorado Way
- Govan - Helen Street
- Grimsby - Birchin Way
- Hamilton - Palace Grounds Retail Pk
- Harlow Retail Park
- Havant - Park Way
- Heaton Chapel - Monarch Leisure Park
- Hulme - Greenheys Lane West
- Ipswich - Cardinal Park
- Kings Lynn - Hardwick Estate
- Leicester - Narborough Road
- Leicester - Waterside Road
- Leyton - Lea Bridge Road
- Lincoln - Nettleham Road
- Linwood - Paisley Leisure Park
- London - Apex Corner
- Lowestoft - Marine Parade
- Luton - Hatters Way Retail Park
- Manchester - Trafford Retail Park
- Manchester Fort Shopping Park
- Mansfield - Fulmar Close
- Merthyr Tydfil - Cyfartha Retail Park
- Newark - Lincoln Road
- Newport - Spytty Road
- Northampton - Nene Park Sixfields
- Northampton - Towcester Road
- Norwich - Mile Cross Lane
- Oxley - Bushbury Lane
- Peterborough - Ashborough Road
- Plymouth - Crown Hill Retail Park
- Portsmouth - Binnacle Way
- Portsmouth - Pompey Centre
- Preston - Ashton on Ribble
- Prestwich - Bury New Road
- Rochdale - Kingsway Retail Park
- Romford - Colchester Road
- Rotherham - Fitzwilliam Road
- Scunthorpe - Lakeside Retail Park
- Sheffield - Queens Road
- Shirley - Stratford Road
- Sittingbourne - Mill Way
- Slough - Farnham Road
- Stafford - Hough Retail Park
- Swansea - Morfa Shopping Park
- Swindon - Delta Park
- Tamworth - Ventura Retail Park
- Telford - Wrekin Retail Park
- Tyburn - Kingsbury Road
- Wakefield - Westgate Retail Park
- Walkden - Ellesmere Centre
- Waltham Cross - Eleanor Cross Road
- Wednesbury - Junction 9 M6 Services
- Weoley Castle - Alwood Road
- Weymouth - Jubilee Close
- Wolverhampton - Bentley Bridge Pleasure Pk
- Wolverhampton - Penn Road Retail Park
- Wythenshawe - Rowlands Way
OPEN FOR DELIVERY
- Aberdeen - Great North Road
- Aberdeen - Union Street
- Addlestone - Station Road
- Ashford - Middlesex
- Bedhampton - Larchwood Avenue
- Birmingham - Martineau Place
- Birmingham - Yew Tree Retail Park
- Bournemouth - Winborne Road
- Brighton - London Road
- Brighton - Western Road
- Bristol - Avonmeads Retail Park
- Bury - Moorgate Retail Park
- Canning Town - Barking Road
- Cardiff - Queen Street
- Crawley - High Street
- Deptford - Evelyn Street
- Durham - City Retail Park
- Ealing - The Mall
- East Kilbride - Kingsgate Retail Park
- East Kilbride - Queensway
- Edinburgh - South Charlotte Street
- Epsom - High Street
- Farnworth - Albert Road
- Folkestone - Sandgate Road
- Gillingham - Canterbury Street
- Gorleston on Sea - High Street
- Hammersmith - Kings Street
- Hastings - Wellington Place
- Hatfield - Comet Way
- Hayes End - Uxbridge Road
- Horsham - Bishopric
- Hounslow - Cavendish Parade
- Kettering Leisure Park
- Kingston - Clarence Street
- Lancaster - Penny Street
- Leigh - Parsonage Retaill Park
- Leyton - High Road
- London - Kilburn High Road
- London - Lavender Hill
- London - Mile End Road
- London - Seven Sisters
- London - Walworth Road
- Manchester - Deansgate
- Milton Keynes - Xscape
- Mornington Crescent
- Newcastle under Lyme - Liverpool Road
- Northampton - Alexander Terrace
- Oldbury - Wolverhampton Road
- Penge - High Street
- Plymouth - Mutley Plain
- Poole - Ashley Road
- Putney - High Street
- Ruislip - High Street
- Shepherds Bush - Uxbridge Road
- Southampton - Above Bar Street
- Southend - Greyhound Trading Park
- Swansea - Uplands Crescent
- Uxbridge - The Pavillions Shopping Centre
- Wallington - Woodcote Road
- Whitechapel - High Street
- Wood Green - The Broadway
- Woolwich - Thomas Street
- Worcester Park - Central Road
- Wrexham - St Georges Crescent
OPEN FOR DRIVE THRU ONLY
- Camborne - Trevenson Gateway
- Cumbernauld - South Muirhead Road
- Rhuddlan - Castle View Retail Park
- Southampton - Burlesdon Road
- Stoke on Trent - Festival Heights