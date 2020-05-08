AS we celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE Day today, we asked for your memories of the day.

Ray Punt was just eight years old when victory in Europe was announced. He was led awake in bed and could hear shouting.

Mr Punt said: “I became aware that someone was shouting in the street outside saying: “The war’s over, the war’s over,” it was a man’s voice crying out from some distance away. I didn’t recognise the voice, which I would have expected to as I was only too aware of neighbour’s voices when they returned from the pubs and clubs on Saturday nights – sometimes singing and sometimes arguing – both in a drunken state.”

He described how the voice became louder as it came closer and then quieter as he passed through the street. He also mentioned how he could hear sash windows being pushed up and front doors opening as his neighbours went out onto the street talking excitedly.

On asking his mum what was going on, she told him to go back to bed and go to sleep while she got dressed and left the room they shared.

“I looked out of the window and could see several children had joined the growing crowd. I saw my friend ‘Dougie’ Bush among them and lifted my window enough to call his name through the gap. He shouted to come down while jumping and waving excitedly.

“With my sister Gwen still asleep and my mum gone, I got dressed and hurried down the street to find Dougie. Finding Dougie wasn’t difficult but staying with him was, as he was so excited at being out at this time of night, he couldn’t stop dashing about. I gave up after a while.

“In the meantime a bonfire had been built and lit at the junction between the streets and Mr Stan Williams, the father of Alan – another one of my friends – was sat on a dining chair on the corner playing a banjo. He was joined a little later by another man who played a piano accordion.

“People danced to the merry music as we kids just ran among them. We could not do wrong that night. Later with dawn breaking and the bonfire and partying dying down I made my way back to our house where I found mother sat by herself on a dining chair that she had placed in the small gap between the front wall and the bay window. From here she had watched the merriment of the others.

“She had passed our rented Rediffusion wireless set through the open sash window and placed it on our bamboo table that father had brought from India before the war. The wireless was barely audible, I felt an unusual tinge of sadness seeing her all on her own. ‘Go to bed’ she ordered… and I did – no quibble.”

Mr Punt also goes on to describe a victory parade that followed around Clarence Place and Rodney Parade a few weeks later. He said: “The parade comprised of people from all the services and local organisations and included veterans from the First World War. There were brass and silver bands which were spaced strategically along the parade. It was a fine bright day when my cousins Vera and Terry and sister Gwen and I found a good spot to view the parade.

“The parade was really something. It lasted ages and ages, it went on and on until I thought it would never end. I remember well the marchers being very proud and full of swank. I remember the wonder in which I held the many different types of service vehicles and the miscellany of military items such as big guns and parts of aircraft all attended by appropriately uniformed military personnel riding with salutary bearing.

“Apart from the three main services of army, navy and air force, there was the fire brigade, nurses, land girls, home guard and many youth groups, again in uniform. The veterans from the first world war, now approaching their middle years, were in civvies. They carried their medals across their chests with pride. Every organisation in Newport seemed to be represented. It was a wonder there was anyone left in the town to watch. But there was and a great number at that.”

“The parade ended officially at the cenotaph, but it rounded off effectively in Rodney Road/Parade culminating in six or seven single decker parade buses turning away from the main parade to stop and park on top of Grafton Road. At this point the watching crowd began to break up and slowly disperse.

“We stayed long enough for the bus doors to open and we watched, as slowly and painfully, the much-bandaged walking wounded got out to be greeted by their waiting loved ones or, where there were no loved ones, assisted by nurses and other uniformed people from the nursing charities including St John’s Ambulance.”